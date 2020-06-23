COVID-19 backlash is pushing health officials to resign; 26 states see jump in cases — 6 updates

COVID-19 cases have increased in 26 states over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times.

Six updates:

1. Medicare has spent $1.9 billion on fee-for-service COVID-19 hospitalizations as of mid-May, according to new data from CMS representing 81,227 hospitalizations. On average, Medicare payment for each fee-for-service COVID-19 hospitalization has been $23,094 to $63,721. The agency noted the data is preliminary and will change as CMS processes claims and encounters.

2. Four top health experts are expected to caution that COVID-19 could be around for 'some time' during a June 23 testimony before Congress. Set to testify on the national COVID-19 response are Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD; FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, MD; and Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir, MD. A joint statement from HHS submitted on behalf of the four witnesses warns that if virus activity continues into flu season, the healthcare system will face a "tremendous burden."

3. The White House has temporarily suspended new work visas for a variety of industries amid the pandemic, though healthcare workers are exempt from the order, according to the Los Angeles Times. Effective June 24, the measure limits immigrants coming to the U.S. for jobs in technology, academia, hotels and construction. Some business leaders have said the order will make it difficult to recruit critically needed workers. Based on fiscal 2019 data, the measure could affect more than 550,000 potential immigrant workers if kept in place for a year.

4. More than 20 public health officials nationwide have recently resigned, retired or been fired after facing backlash from citizens and politicians over COVID-19 policies, a national official told The Washington Post. At times, opponents of lockdown orders or face mask policies have turned to personal attacks on health officials' race, gender, sexual identity or appearance. These attacks have been particularly bad in California, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to Marcus Plescia, MD, CMO of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody resign for the kinds of reasons we’ve seen recently," Dr. Plescia told the Post. "We are very concerned that if it continues to get worse, it’s going to have major implications for who will be willing to have these jobs.

5. More than 8.7 million Americans may have had COVID-19 in March, suggests a study published in Science Translational Medicine. Researchers analyzed outpatient surveillance data for flu-like illness and found a large surge in March that coincided with COVID-19 case counts. The findings suggest that the U.S. may have had a large number of probable symptomatic COVID-19 cases in March, an estimated 80 percent of which likely went undiagnosed.

6. Sanofi Pasteur moved up the start date for its COVID-19 vaccine trial to September, reports STAT. The drugmaker, which is developing the vaccine with GlaxoSmithKline, was originally set to launch the clinical trial in December.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 2,312,302

Deaths: 120,402

Recovered: 640,198

Counts reflect data available as of 9 a.m. CDT June 23.

