Couple who knowingly boarded plane with COVID-19 arrested

A couple tested positive for COVID-19 at San Francisco International Airport and were told by airport authorities not to fly, but boarded their United Airlines flight to Lihue, Hawaii, Nov. 29 anyway, The Washington Post reports.

Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson of Wailua were arrested on suspicion of second-degree reckless endangerment after being taken to an isolation room by Kauai Police Department officials upon arrival. The couple flew with their 4-year-old child, who was released to a family member when the couple was taken into custody.

"They knowingly boarded a flight aware of their positive COVID-19 test results, placing the passengers of the flight in danger of death," Kauai police told the Post.

The couple has been banned from United, a spokesperson for the airline told the Post.

Hawaii's pre-travel testing program currently requires all passengers flying into the state to quarantine for 14 days. If passengers can show a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours before their flight, they can bypass the quarantine. However, Gov. David Ige recently approved Kauai's request to have all travelers undergo a 14-day quarantine, regardless of COVID-19 test results.

