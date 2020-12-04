3 most, least risky daily activities in epidemiologists' eyes

Some epidemiologists say it could be years before a safe lifestyle akin to pre-pandemic normal returns, according to a New York Times survey.

A total of 700 epidemiologists participated in the Times survey. About 25 percent of respondents work in academia, and another 25 percent are doing pandemic-related work. More than half of respondents said at least 70 percent of the population would need to be vaccinated before they changed their personal precautions, while 30 percent said they would ease up in part on restrictions once they themselves were vaccinated.

The survey asked about 23 typical daily activities. Here are the top three least and most risky, according to epidemiologists' responses.

Least risk:

Bringing in mail without precautions — 75 percent Hiking or gathering outdoors with friends — 72 percent Running errands, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy — 46 percent

Most risk:

Eating indoors at a restaurant — 44 percent Attending a wedding or funeral — 43 percent Attending a sporting event, concert or play — 35 percent

To view the full analysis, click here.

