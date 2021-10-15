CDC updates holiday gathering guidance: 8 things to know

The CDC updated it's holiday celebration guidance Oct. 15, saying full vaccination before attending a gathering is the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk.

"Because many generations tend to gather to celebrate holidays, the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk and keep your family and friends safer is to get vaccinated if you're eligible," the guidance says.

Here are seven more recommendations for safe holiday celebrations, according to the CDC's updated guidance:

1. People who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks in indoor public settings.

2. In communities with substantial to high COVID-19 transmission, masks should be worn in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.

3. Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoors, and crowded, poorly ventilated spaces should generally be avoided.

4. People who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should not attend or host a gathering.

5. People taking medications or who have a condition that weakens their immune system should wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

6. Additional precautions such as getting tested in advance and avoiding crowded spaces before travel should be taken if attending a gathering with guests from different parts of the country.

7. Masks should not be placed on children younger than 2 years old. Instead, the best way to protect young children is ensuring all other guests who are eligible have been vaccinated.

To view the full guidance, click here.






















