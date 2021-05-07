CDC updates guidance on how COVID-19 spreads

The CDC updated its guidance on COVID-19 transmission May 7, underscoring that the virus spreads via small respiratory droplets and particles in the air.

The new guidance explicitly states that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can be inhaled even when you are more than 6 feet away from an infected person. The CDC previously said most infections were contracted through "close contact, not airborne transmission," according to The New York Times.

The agency also said transmission can occur through contact with contaminated surfaces or by touching the eyes, nose or mouth with hands that have the virus on them, though this mode of transmission is more uncommon.

To view the updated guidance, click here.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.