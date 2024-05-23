CDC: Stroke rates went up 15% in younger adults

Throughout the last 10 years, stroke rates have risen by 15% among in adults under the age of 65, according to data released May 23 by the CDC.

Strokes continue to be among the top five leading causes of death in the U.S. and often can lead to longer-term issues, including disabilities.

The trend also mirrors the recently observed rise in cancer rates seen in adults under the age of 50, according to a study published March 15 in Nature.

The CDC did not specify in its update what exactly is contributing to the increase in strokes seen among younger adults. Though, the agency did note that the increased rate "corresponds with a rise of cardiovascular risk factors among younger, working-age adults during recent decades," and additionally that "increased stroke survival could also contribute to increased stroke prevalence."

However, for the similar incidence of rising rates of cancer, some experts have identified a possible range of factors that include accelerated biological aging, inactive lifestyles, ultra-processed foods and new toxins.