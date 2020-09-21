CDC revises guidance on COVID-19 transmission, reverses testing guidelines: 3 updates

The U.S. has reported an average of 41,101 new COVID-19 cases daily in the past week, up 1 percent from the average seen two weeks ago, reports The New York Times.

Three updates:

1. The COVID-19 virus is most commonly spread via airborne transmission, the CDC confirmed on its website Sept. 18. Infected people release respiratory droplets or aerosols into the air when they cough, sneeze, sing, talk or breathe. "These particles can be inhaled into the nose, mouth, airways and lungs and cause infection," the CDC said. "This is thought to be the main way the virus spreads." The agency said indoor environments without good ventilation increase the risk of spread.

2. The CDC on Sept. 18 reversed a controversial change to its testing guidance, which said that people without symptoms don't always need to be tested, even if they've been exposed to the virus, reports The New York Times. Federal testing guidelines now say anyone exposed to someone with COVID-19 for more than 15 minutes should get tested. The revision comes after much criticism and concern from health experts who noted that asymptomatic transmission is fueling the pandemic, along with reporting from NYT that HHS made the guideline change despite objections from CDC scientists.

3. Minnesota reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases Sept. 20, marking a record single-day increase, reports the StarTribune. As of Sept. 20, the state has confirmed 90,017 cases and 1,965 deaths.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 6,812,470

Deaths: 199,517

Recovered: 2,590,671

Counts reflect data available as of 8:25 a.m. CDT Sept. 21.

More articles on public health:

Positive COVID-19 tests rise in 2 regions: 4 CDC findings

COVID-19 response efforts could reduce flu toll, CDC says

Half of physicians report anger, anxiety over pandemic: 5 survey findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.