CDC releases new resources to help identify MIS-C in children

The CDC released Sept. 20 new resources to help clinicians recognize multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children — a rare but serious immune response linked to COVID-19 infection — and communicate with parents about an MIS-C diagnosis.

Symptoms usually appear within six weeks after a COVID-19 infection and commonly include ongoing fever, along with at least one of the following: stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness.

If MIS-C is suspected, healthcare providers may conduct several tests, including blood tests, chest X-rays, heart ultrasound and abdominal ultrasound.