CDC panel recommends COVID-19 shot for routine child vaccinations

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the authorized COVID-19 shots for the Vaccines for Children program Oct. 19, which would waive the vaccine's fee for uninsured children when federal funds run out.

ACIP is a CDC committee that provides guidance for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to evaluate for potential adoption. Following the panel's vote, misinformation unfurled.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ran a segment Oct. 18 saying the ACIP meeting would decide whether to add COVID-19 vaccines to required pediatrics vaccination lists.

"Your children will not be able to attend school without taking the COVID shot," Mr. Carlson said.

On Twitter, the CDC quote-tweeted Mr. Carlson's segment Oct. 19 and wrote: "Thursday, CDC's independent advisory committee (ACIP) will vote on an updated childhood immunization schedule. States establish vaccine requirements for school children, not ACIP or CDC."

The social media platform put a disclaimer on the video, which had 1.9 million views as of Oct. 20, to clarify that vaccine mandates are not a federal decision but are determined by states.

The American Medical Association applauded the panel's recommendation to include the COVID-19 vaccine into the Vaccine for Children program.

"This step helps ensure equitable access to the vaccines as we transition COVID-19 countermeasures to the commercial marketplace," the AMA said in an Oct. 19 statement.