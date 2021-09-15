CDC: Number of states with high obesity rates doubled since 2018

At least 35 percent of residents had obesity in 16 states in 2020, up from nine states in 2018, according to the CDC's 2020 Adult Obesity Prevalence Maps.

Those 16 states are: Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.

The CDC's data on adult obesity prevalence is self-reported and comes from the national Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System surveys.

Six more notes:

1. Delaware, Iowa, Ohio and Texas were newly added to the list this year.

2. In all states and territories, more than 20 percent of adults had obesity.

3. The Midwest and the South had the highest prevalence of obesity (both 34.1 percent), followed by the West (29.3 percent) and Northeast (28 percent).

4. Seven states had an obesity prevalence of at least 35 percent among white residents, while 22 states had an obesity prevalence of at least 35 percent among Hispanic residents. In 35 states and the District of Columbia, at least 35 percent of Black residents had obesity.

5. Nearly 40 percent of adults without a high school degree had obesity. Obesity prevalence decreased by level of education, reaching 25 percent among college graduates.

6. "To change the current course of obesity will take a sustained, comprehensive effort from all parts of society," the CDC said in a Sept. 15 statement. "We will need to acknowledge existing health disparities and health inequities and address the social determinants of health such as poverty and lack of healthcare access if we are to ensure health equity."