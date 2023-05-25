CDC monitoring 200+ people for fungal meningitis

Erica Carbajal -

The CDC is monitoring more than 200 U.S. patients who may be at risk for fungal meningitis likely tied to surgical procedures they underwent at clinics in a Mexico border city, according to a May 25 update from AP

As of May 23, there have been a total of seven cases of suspected fungal meningitis among U.S. residents — all of whom are from Texas — tied to two clinics in the border city of Matamoros, Mexico, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Two of the affected individuals have died and the clinics have since been closed, the CDC told AP

"The CDC recommends anyone who got surgery, including liposuction, with an epidural in Matamoros in 2023 should seek medical care to be evaluated for a possible fungal infection," the Texas health department said

The CDC is now working with the Mexican Ministry of Health and local health departments to alert and monitor 224 patients who had surgery at one of the clinics from January through May 13. 

