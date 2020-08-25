CDC drops 14-day quarantine recommendation for overseas, interstate travelers

The CDC no longer recommends that travelers quarantine for 14 days after returning from a trip overseas or from another state.

The updated recommendations state that travelers should stay at least 6 feet from other people both indoors and outdoors. The agency also recommends wearing a mask when outside, washing hands often and watching for COVID-19 symptoms.

Though the agency acknowledges that travelers may pose a health risk for 14 days after travel, there is no mention of self-quarantining. But the recommendations do state that travelers should follow "state, territorial, tribal and local recommendations or requirements after travel."

Several states have self-quarantine requirements in place for travelers entering their states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.



The agency updated its travel recommendations Aug. 21, according to USA Today.

