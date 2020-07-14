Travelers from 22 states coming to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut must self-quarantine

Visitors from four more states must self-quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, bringing the total number of states on the quarantine list to 22, NBC New York reports.

In June, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced they were implementing a mandated self-quarantine for travelers from any state where COVID-19 cases pass a certain threshold. At the time, the list included nine states.

The four states added to the list are New Mexico, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio. They join these 18 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. Delaware was taken off the list when its COVID-19 case count fell below the threshold.

Travelers from the 22 states must fill out a form with their contact information before leaving the airport so state officials can make sure they remain in quarantine for 14 days. A $2,000 fine will be imposed on those who do not fill out the form.

