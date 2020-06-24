New York, New Jersey, Connecticut require quarantine for visitors from viral hot spots

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are implementing a mandated self-quarantine for travelers from any state where COVID-19 cases pass a certain threshold, WNBC reports.

The 14-day quarantine order currently applies to Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the mandate will apply to any state where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis, or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent, also on a seven-day rolling basis. The order does not prohibit people from traveling.

While COVID-19 cases are surging in some regions of the U.S., COVID Act Now data shows New York and New Jersey are two of only three states on track to contain the virus.

"The last thing we need to do right now is to subject our folks to another round," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said at a June 24 news conference with Mr. Cuomo and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

