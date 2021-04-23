CDC director: COVID-19 shot safe for pregnant women

CDC director Rochelle Walkensky, MD, advised pregnant women to get the vaccine during an April 23 White House COVID-19 news conference.

"CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Dr. Walensky said. "We know that this is a deeply personal decision and I encourage people to talk to their doctors or primary care providers to determine what is best for them and their baby."

The recommendation comes after an April 21 study published by CDC researchers that found the shot doesn't pose serious safety risks for pregnant women. The preliminary research included data from 35,691 pregnant women and findings showed the group reported similar side effects as women who were not pregnant. At the end of the study, 827 women who signed up for a special registry to track outcomes had completed their pregnancies.

"Importantly, no safety concerns for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety for their babies," Dr. Walensky said.

Initial vaccine trials did not include pregnant women, with this study marking the largest ever analyzing COVID-19 vaccine safety in the group.

The CDC had not updated its site to reflect Dr. Walensky's recommendation as of April 23.

More articles on public health:

Viewpoint: India's COVID-19 surge hits closer to home than you think

No appointment, no problem: Some COVID-19 vaccination sites open to walk-ins

Why mass vaccination sites are starting to close

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.