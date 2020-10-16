Cases up in 41 states; remdesivir has little effect on survival, WHO study finds — 4 COVID-19 updates

About 64,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the U.S. Oct. 15, the highest daily number since late July, reports The Washington Post.

Three other updates:

New COVID-19 cases are rising in 41 states and 17 states are reporting unprecedented surges, reports The New York Times. Record 7-day case averages were reported in 17 states, including Alaska, Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin, which saw more new cases during the week ending Oct. 14 than any other week. Nine states are maintaining steady case numbers, and no state is seeing a sustained decline, according to the NYT.

Remdesivir does not significantly affect survival rates or length of stay for COVID-19 patients, according to preliminary results from a World Health Organization clinical trial involving 11,266 participants from 405 hospitals worldwide. The study was published in the preprint server medRXiv and has not been peer reviewed.



Pfizer will not apply for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate until the third week in November at the earliest, CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, said in an open letter Oct. 16.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 7,981,009

Deaths: 217,717

Recovered: 3,177,397



Counts reflect data available as of 8:30 a.m. CDT Oct. 16.

