'Superspreader' party in New York tied to 37 COVID-19 cases; venue fined $12K

A Sweet 16 party in New York violated emergency state health codes and turned into a "superspreader event," authorities said, according to NBC News.

The Sept. 25 birthday party was held at Long Island, N.Y.-based Miller Place Inn and had 81 attendees, according to Suffolk County Executive Steven Bellone.

State health codes limit gatherings to 50 people or 50 percent of room capacity, whichever is smaller. Partygoers also didn't wear masks or adhere to social distancing guidelines, Mr. Bellone said. Thirty-seven people tied to the event have tested positive.

Miller Place Inn was fined $10,000 by the state and $2,000 by the county. Christopher Regina, manager of the Miller Place Inn, told NBC News that he didn't realize the party was breaking any laws, saying, "There was no clarification of the state guidelines."

