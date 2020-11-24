Biden transition team receives first official COVID-19 response briefing

President-elect Joe Biden's transition team received their first official Operation Warp Speed briefing from Rear Adm. Erica Schwartz, MD, deputy surgeon general, on Nov. 23, reports CNBC.

"We will ensure coordinated briefings with them to ensure they're getting whatever information that they feel they need," HHS Secretary Alex Azar told reporters in a Nov. 24 news briefing.

The news comes after Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, issued a letter Nov. 23 stating she would move ahead with the formal presidential power transition process after weeks of delay, which grants President-elect Biden's team access to briefings and other government services.

President-elect Biden's transition team did not respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

