Biden's 2nd executive order on abortion aims to support patients crossing state lines

President Joe Biden plans to sign an executive order that directs HHS to consider ways to support patients who travel out of state for abortion, the White House said Aug. 3.

This marks the second executive order the president has taken to protect access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare services. The first order, signed July 8, focused on protecting access to federally approved abortion medication.

The latest executive order directs HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra "to consider action to advance access to reproductive services, including through Medicaid for patients who travel out of state for reproductive healthcare services," the White House's statement said. It also asks the agency to "consider all appropriate actions" to ensure providers comply with federal nondiscrimination laws so women can receive timely medical care, and to ramp up research on maternal health outcomes.

Both of the executive orders aiming to safeguard abortion access largely rely on HHS to craft policies necessary to do so.





