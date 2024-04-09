An overlooked population with high rates of Type 1 diabetes

The highest prevalence of Type 1 diabetes is among middle-aged and older adults, though data on these populations remain sparse, according to a study by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The study, published April 4 in JAMA, analyzed National Health Interview Survey data from 110,283 adults and 30,708 youths from the 2019 to 2022 cycles.

Among youths, the prevalence of Type 1 diabetes was 3.5 per 1,000, with the highest rates among those aged 10 to 17, males, Hispanic youths and white participants.

Among adults, the prevalence of Type 1 diabetes was 5.3 per 1,000. The highest prevalence was among those 45 to 64, and 65 and older, Black and white participants.

"Consistent with the study results, emerging evidence suggests a high prevalence of type 1 diabetes among middle-aged and older adults," the study authors wrote. "However, data on these populations remain sparse. Clinical guidance is often extrapolated from studies of younger populations with type 1 diabetes or adults with type 2 diabetes." More research is needed to improve cardiovascular and glycemic control care in this population and for both adults and youths in racial and ethnic groups who may have difficulty accessing care, the authors wrote.