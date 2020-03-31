62% of US clinicians said their facility can't handle coronavirus patient influx

A majority of U.S. clinicians (62 percent) felt that their facility was not adequately prepared to handle an influx of new coronavirus patients, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by MedPage Today from March 13-24, polled 2,039 healthcare professionals. About 44 percent of the responses were from physicians, and 20 percent were from nurses.

Five survey findings:

1. Sixty-two percent of respondents said their facility was not adequately prepared to handle a potential influx of COVID-19 patients, while 26 percent said they were not sure.

2. While 49 percent of respondents said they can access personal protective equipment when they need it, 45 percent said they do not have access to the equipment when needed.

3. Eighty-five percent said they are concerned about future access to personal protective equipment.

4. Thirty-six percent said their healthcare facilities do not have isolation rooms for patients.

5. Seventy-five percent said their facility has a procedure to screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms at registration.

