57% of Americans say controlling virus is more important than reopening economy

More than half of Americans said they believe it's more important to control COVID-19's spread than reopen the economy, according to a new Washington Post-ABC News poll.

The survey includes responses from a national sample of 1,001 U.S. adults collected via phone from May 25-28.

Four survey findings:

1. Fifty-seven percent of respondents said it was more important to control the pandemic's spread, even if it hurts the economy.

2. In contrast, 37 percent said it was more important to restart the economy, even if it hurts pandemic response efforts.

3. Sixty-eight percent of respondents said they were somewhat or very worried about a second COVID-19 wave this fall.

4. Forty-two percent said they personally knew someone diagnosed with COVID-19, up 11 percent from late March.

To view the full survey, click here.

