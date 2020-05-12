51% of Americans would let CDC track coronavirus via their cellphones, poll says

Slightly more than half of Americans (51 percent) would be willing to join a cellphone-based contract-tracing program sponsored by the CDC, according to a new Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index poll.

The poll is conducted weekly. Results are from the ninth wave of the poll, conducted May 8-11, and include responses from 980 U.S. adults.

About one-third of respondents said say they are likely to opt in to cellphone-based contact-tracing systems established by major tech companies (33 percent) or cellphone companies (35 percent).

Public health officials agree that contact tracing will be a key aspect of safely lifting restrictions, including social distancing. But even without a comprehensive contact-tracing program, social distancing appears to be on the decline, the survey found. Thirty-two percent of Americans report visiting friends or relatives, up from 26 percent that reported the same in last week's survey.

Only about 18 percent of respondents reported seeing others wearing masks, and 17 percent reported seeing others maintaining social distance all of the time.

