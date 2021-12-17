4 states set COVID-19 case records this week

At least four states have set COVID-19 records over the last week.

The state records come as the nation surpassed several pandemic milestones. On Dec. 14, more than 50 million people in the U.S. had fallen ill with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, and nearly 800,000 Americans have died.

Here are the four states setting COVID-19 records this week:

Vermont

For the third time in December, Vermont broke its record for COVID infections, reporting 740 on Dec. 10, according to state data cited by Vermont Public Radio.

Ohio

Ohio reported 11,803 new cases of COVID-19 on Dec. 16, the highest daily total for 2021, according to state data cited by Cleveland.com.

Iowa

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a 2021 high for the third week in a row, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators surpassed 100, according to Dec. 15 data from the Iowa Department of Public Health cited by The Des Moines Register. On Dec. 13, Iowa hospitals reported 843 COVID-19 patients, including 173 in intensive care and 103 on ventilators.

Illinois

On Dec. 16, officials reported 11,858 cases, the highest daily total of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Public Health data.