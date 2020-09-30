33 states with COVID-19 testing far below recommended levels

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily in the United States stands at 73 percent of the level deemed necessary by Harvard researchers to mitigate the spread of the virus. Testing activity is below the recommended level in 33 states overall, according to a New York Times analysis.

Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute developed a methodology for each state that varies as infection rates change. For mitigation-level testing, researchers recommend enough daily capacity to test symptomatic people and another 10 people for any symptomatic person who tests positive for the virus. Capacity estimates for suppression-level testing are much higher.

As of Sept. 30, 33 states fell below the recommended testing target. To see where the other 18 states (including Washington, D.C.) stand in relation to the target, read the NYT analysis in full here. The analysis is based on data collected by the COVID Tracking Project.

33 states below recommended testing levels

Percentages of targets are calculated using cumulative figures from the last 14 days

1. South Dakota*

14 percent of testing target

2. Idaho

16 percent

3. Iowa*

18 percent

4. Nebraska*

21 percent

5. Kansas*

21 percent

6. Missouri*

22 percent

7. Alabama

23 percent

8. Nevada*

26 percent

9. Indiana*

27 percent

10. Wisconsin*

29 percent

11. Oklahoma

32 percent

12. Montana

38 percent

13. Florida*

38 percent

14. Wyoming*

38 percent

15. Delaware*

40 percent

16. Mississippi

41 percent

17. Georgia

44 percent

18. Utah*

47 percent

19. South Carolina

49 percent

20. Tennessee

51 percent

21. Arizona*

53 percent

22. Oregon*

54 percent

23. Maryland

57 percent

24. Texas

57 percent

25. North Dakota

59 percent

26. Pennsylvania*

63 percent

27. North Carolina

64 percent

28. Minnesota

64 percent

29. Arkansas

72 percent

30. Virginia

75 percent

31. Hawaii*

78 percent

32. Louisiana*

79 percent

33. Washington

79 percent

Note: Figures for states with an asterisk indicate one test is reported for each individual tested, even if that person is tested more than once. The figures for the other states indicate the total number of specimens tested, including when an individual is tested more than once, which can lead to higher reported test numbers and lower positivity rates.

