33 states with COVID-19 testing far below recommended levels
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted daily in the United States stands at 73 percent of the level deemed necessary by Harvard researchers to mitigate the spread of the virus. Testing activity is below the recommended level in 33 states overall, according to a New York Times analysis.
Researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute developed a methodology for each state that varies as infection rates change. For mitigation-level testing, researchers recommend enough daily capacity to test symptomatic people and another 10 people for any symptomatic person who tests positive for the virus. Capacity estimates for suppression-level testing are much higher.
As of Sept. 30, 33 states fell below the recommended testing target. To see where the other 18 states (including Washington, D.C.) stand in relation to the target, read the NYT analysis in full here. The analysis is based on data collected by the COVID Tracking Project.
33 states below recommended testing levels
Percentages of targets are calculated using cumulative figures from the last 14 days
1. South Dakota*
14 percent of testing target
2. Idaho
16 percent
3. Iowa*
18 percent
4. Nebraska*
21 percent
5. Kansas*
21 percent
6. Missouri*
22 percent
7. Alabama
23 percent
8. Nevada*
26 percent
9. Indiana*
27 percent
10. Wisconsin*
29 percent
11. Oklahoma
32 percent
12. Montana
38 percent
13. Florida*
38 percent
14. Wyoming*
38 percent
15. Delaware*
40 percent
16. Mississippi
41 percent
17. Georgia
44 percent
18. Utah*
47 percent
19. South Carolina
49 percent
20. Tennessee
51 percent
21. Arizona*
53 percent
22. Oregon*
54 percent
23. Maryland
57 percent
24. Texas
57 percent
25. North Dakota
59 percent
26. Pennsylvania*
63 percent
27. North Carolina
64 percent
28. Minnesota
64 percent
29. Arkansas
72 percent
30. Virginia
75 percent
31. Hawaii*
78 percent
32. Louisiana*
79 percent
33. Washington
79 percent
Note: Figures for states with an asterisk indicate one test is reported for each individual tested, even if that person is tested more than once. The figures for the other states indicate the total number of specimens tested, including when an individual is tested more than once, which can lead to higher reported test numbers and lower positivity rates.
