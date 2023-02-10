3 major medical groups: Don't forget about COVID-19 vaccines

As the COVID-19 pandemic transitions out of its crisis era, the American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are reminding people of the importance of vaccines in a new public service announcement.

On Feb. 9, the groups issued a joint PSA on the matter. The 30-second video includes comments from leaders at each of the organizations, encouraging people to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including the updated booster.

"Vaccines protect us all from serious disease," Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, president of the ANA, said in the clip. "COVID-19 patients are still in our hospitals and many are very sick."

The message comes as the nation prepares for the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency declaration in May. The seven-day hospitalization average for Feb. 1-7 was 3,665, a 6.2 percent decrease from the previous week's average. This figure is down from an 8.4 percent drop in cases seen a week prior. Although the 'tripledemic' has peaked, hospitals continue to face significant capacity challenges.