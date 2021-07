21 states where COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising: July 7

New daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. have declined 2 percent over the last two weeks, though 21 states are seeing hospitalizations trend upward, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

Data is taken from HHS and was last updated July 7.

Nevada

14 day change: 62 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 15

Vermont

14 day change: 54 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: Less than 1

Iowa

14 day change: 49 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Arkansas

14 day change: 45 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 12

Alaska

14 day change: 36 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 3

Utah

14 day change: 34 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 7

Mississippi

14 day change: 29 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 7

Missouri

14 day change: 25 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 16

New Hampshire

14 day change: 19 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 1

Florida

14 day change: 17 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 10

Wyoming

14 day change: 12 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 8

California

14 day change: 12 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 4

Hawaii

14 day change: 11 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 3

Nebraska

14 day change: 9 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 3

Louisiana

14 day change: 8 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Alabama

14 day change: 5 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Arizona

14 day change: 4 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 7

Kansas

14 day change: 2 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 5

Georgia

14 day change: 2 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 6

Washington

14 day change: 2 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 7

Connecticut

14 day change: 1 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000: 2