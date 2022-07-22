2 children have contracted monkeypox, CDC director says

Two children are among more than 2,500 people in the U.S. who have contracted monkeypox, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.

"We have seen now two cases that have occurred in children. Both of those children are traced back to individuals who come from the men who have sex with men community — the gay men community," Dr. Walensky told The Washington Post in a live interview July 22. "And so, when we have seen those cases in children, they have generally been what I call 'adjacent' to the community most at risk."

As of July 21, 2,593 cases had been confirmed in the U.S. New York currently has the highest number of reported cases at 830. Globally, there have been more than 14,000 confirmed cases across 70 countries. The cases include five deaths, each of which involved people in Africa.

"For the moment, the vast majority of cases continue to be reported among men who have sex with men," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, Director-General of the World Health Organization, said July 22.

The WHO's emergency committee met July 21 to reassess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern. A decision has not yet been announced. "Regardless of the committee's recommendation, WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives," Dr. Tedros said.