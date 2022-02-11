2,600 daily COVID-19 deaths; 3 states where deaths are rising fastest

Nationwide, average COVID-19 deaths are beginning to plateau around 2,600 per day — still the highest level since February 2021, according to data tracked by NBC News.

Four things to know:

1. Though daily COVID-19 case counts are dropping in most areas of the U.S., known virus deaths are rising in 33 states.

2. As of Feb. 10, two-week death counts have more than doubled in Virginia (402 percent), Mississippi (224 percent) and South Carolina (217 percent).

3. As of Feb. 9, when adjusted for population, Mississippi, Ohio and South Carolina have reported the most COVID-19 deaths in the last two weeks.

4. Twenty-three states have reported a death increase higher than 25 over the last two weeks, as of Feb. 10.