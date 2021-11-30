19 countries reporting omicron cases

The omicron coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has spread to at least 19 countries, according to CNN.

South Africa first reported the variant to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, and the first confirmed infection was from a specimen collected Nov. 9. As of Nov. 30, no cases have been reported in the U.S.

Below are 19 countries that have reported cases since omicron was first detected, as listed by CNN.

Note: This list represents reported cases as of Nov. 30 at 5:45 a.m. ET.

Australia: 6 cases

Austria: 1 case

Belgium: 1 case

Botswana: 19 cases

Canada: 3 cases

Czech Republic: 1 case

Denmark: 2 cases

France: 1 case (on Réunion Island)

Germany: 4 cases

Hong Kong: 3 cases

Israel: 2 cases

Italy: 4 cases

Japan: 1 case

Netherlands: 14 cases

Portugal: 13 cases

South Africa: 77 cases

Spain: 1 case

Sweden: 1 case

United Kingdom: 14 cases