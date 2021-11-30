19 countries reporting omicron cases

- Small
The omicron coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa has spread to at least 19 countries, according to CNN.
South Africa first reported the variant to the World Health Organization on Nov. 24, and the first confirmed infection was from a specimen collected Nov. 9. As of Nov. 30, no cases have been reported in the U.S.
Below are 19 countries that have reported cases since omicron was first detected, as listed by CNN.
Note: This list represents reported cases as of Nov. 30 at 5:45 a.m. ET.
Australia: 6 cases
Austria: 1 case
Belgium: 1 case
Botswana: 19 cases
Canada: 3 cases
Czech Republic: 1 case
Denmark: 2 cases
France: 1 case (on Réunion Island)
Germany: 4 cases
Hong Kong: 3 cases
Israel: 2 cases
Italy: 4 cases
Japan: 1 case
Netherlands: 14 cases
Portugal: 13 cases
South Africa: 77 cases
Spain: 1 case
Sweden: 1 case
United Kingdom: 14 cases