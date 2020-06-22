11 states with fastest, slowest spread of COVID-19

Hawaii has the highest COVID-19 reproduction rate and Washington, D.C., has the lowest, according to rt.live, a website that calculates the rate at which the virus is spreading.

Measured by the average number of people who become sick from an infectious person, the site tracks the effective reproduction rate (Rt) of COVID-19 infections. If the value is less than one, the spread of the disease is slowing. The higher the Rt number, the worse the spread.

Editor's note: This list contains ties and is based on data last updated June 21.

11 states with fastest spread of COVID-19

1. Hawaii — 1.60

2. Oregon — 1.46

3. Montana — 1.43

4. Florida — 1.39

5. Nevada — 1.37

6. Oklahoma — 1.32

7. Arizona — 1.28

8. South Carolina — 1.20

9. Alaska — 1.18

Missouri — 1.18

10. Idaho — 1.17

11 areas with slowest spread of COVID-19

1. Washington, D.C. — 0.68

2. Massachusetts — 0.69

3. Connecticut — 0.72

4. New Jersey — 0.75

Illinois — 0.75

5. Minnesota — 0.79

Rhode Island — 0.79

Virginia — 0.79

6. Maryland — 0.80

7. New York — 0.83

Pennsylvania — 0.83

