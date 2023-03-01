11 states where H5N1 has jumped to mammals in 2023

Eleven states have detected the H5N1 strain of avian flu in mammals since the beginning of 2023, according to the Agriculture Department.

The deadly H5N1 strain has a 50 percent mortality rate among humans and continues to spread globally with health officials watching closely as several cases have jumped from birds to mammals. Mammals, including humans, can become infected with the virus via direct contact, according to the CDC.

The threat of human infection remains low, but the jump to mammals signifies this strain is highly infectious and capable of evolving.

States recently reporting the jump to mammals in 2023 are: