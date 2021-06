10 states with highest, lowest COVID-19 case rates

Missouri has the highest seven-day COVID-19 case rates per 100,000 people as of June 22, according to the CDC.

Below are five states with the highest and lowest seven-day case rates in the U.S., as of June 22.

Five states with highest case rates

Missouri: 78.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days

Wyoming: 68.4 cases

Utah: 63.7 cases

Nevada: 62.7 cases

Arkansas: 54 cases

Five states with lowest case rates

South Dakota: 5.1 cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days

Vermont: 5.9 cases

Maryland: 7.2 cases

Massachusetts: 7.4 cases

Connecticut: 8.2 cases