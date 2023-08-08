10 states where COVID-19 admissions are rising fastest

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. are ticking up again, albeit from record lows. There were 9,056 new admissions for the week ending July 29, marking a 12.5 percent jump from the previous week.

Many experts agree the summer COVID bump is unlikely to materialize into a significant spike in severe cases — largely due to existing immunity among the public — though some level of rise in severe disease is inevitable when the virus is circulating at higher levels.

The hospitalizations bump comes as XBB offshoot EG.5's prevalence grows in the U.S., accounting for more than 17 percent of cases as of Aug. 5. The strain's prevalence has risen globally since late May, but there is no evidence it is linked to rising cases or deaths or to a change in disease severity.

Here are 10 states where COVID-19 admissions increased most for the week ending July 29, according to CDC data:

New Hampshire — New admissions up 96.4 percent from the week prior

Number of new admissions: 55

Vermont — 71.4 percent

New admissions: 12

Kansas — 66.7 percent

New admissions: 40

South Dakota — 50 percent

New admissions: 15

Montana — 44.4 percent

New admissions: 26

Maryland — 39.6 percent

New admissions: 127

Maine — 38.1 percent

New admissions: 29

Georgia — 32.6 percent

New admissions: 309

Mississippi — 30.4 percent

New admissions: 73

Illinois — 29.8 percent

New admissions: 235