10 countries with most COVID-19 cases, deaths

The U.S. has reported more COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world, while Italy has confirmed the most deaths related to the pandemic.

All case counts are as of 12:45 p.m. CDT March 27.

Ten countries reporting the most COVID-19 cases:

1. U.S. — 92,932

2. China — 81,897

3. Italy — 80,589

4. Spain — 64,059

5. Germany — 49,344

6. Iran — 32,332

7. France — 29,591

8. United Kingdom — 14,735

9. Switzerland — 12,311

10. South Korea — 9,332

Ten countries reporting the most COVID-19 deaths:

1. Italy — 8,215

2. Spain — 4,934

3. China — 3,296

4. Iran — 2,378

5. France — 1,698

6. U.S. — 1,380

7. United Kingdom — 761

8. Netherlands — 547

9. Germany — 304

10. Belgium — 289

