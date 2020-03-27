10 countries with most COVID-19 cases, deaths
The U.S. has reported more COVID-19 cases than any other country in the world, while Italy has confirmed the most deaths related to the pandemic.
All case counts are as of 12:45 p.m. CDT March 27.
Ten countries reporting the most COVID-19 cases:
1. U.S. — 92,932
2. China — 81,897
3. Italy — 80,589
4. Spain — 64,059
5. Germany — 49,344
6. Iran — 32,332
7. France — 29,591
8. United Kingdom — 14,735
9. Switzerland — 12,311
10. South Korea — 9,332
Ten countries reporting the most COVID-19 deaths:
1. Italy — 8,215
2. Spain — 4,934
3. China — 3,296
4. Iran — 2,378
5. France — 1,698
6. U.S. — 1,380
7. United Kingdom — 761
8. Netherlands — 547
9. Germany — 304
10. Belgium — 289
