New Orleans nursing home owner's legal battle: A timeline 

Since Bob Dean, 68, a owner of seven nursing homes across New Orleans, botched an evacuation of 843 residents to a warehouse during Hurricane Ida, he has been faced with dozens of lawsuits.

Most recently, Mr. Dean has claimed "dementia and severe cognitive impairment" making him "unfit to testify" in his legal proceedings.

Below is a timeline of the events, starting with the Hurricane Ida evacuation:

Aug. 27, 2021: More than 800 residents from Mr. Dean's nursing homes are evacuated into a warehouse designed to hold 200 to 400 people during Hurricane Ida.

Sept. 2: The state launches an investigation into the evacuation after four residents die and 15 require hospitalization.

Sept. 7: The Louisiana Department of Public Health revokes Mr. Dean's seven nursing home licenses and terminate Medicaid provider agreements.

Oct. 5: Mr. Dean writes the Louisiana Department of Public Health appealing its decision to revoke his facilities' licenses. The death toll from the evacuation reaches 15 residents.

Oct. 28: Nearly 1,000 employees across the facilities are laid off. The death toll from the evacuation reaches 38 residents, with only five of those deaths classified as "storm-related" by coroners.

Nov. 3: The Advocate reports all seven facilities are to remain closed for at least a year. Jay O’Brien, an attorney representing the Louisiana Department of Health, says he expects a year to 18 months of evidence-gathering.

Nov. 12: Mr. Dean files a motion to dismiss more than a dozen lawsuits resulting from the evacuation.

Dec. 31: An analysis by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate shows "deficiencies" in all of Mr. Dean's facilities predating the Hurricane Ida evacuation.

Jan. 12: Some 120 new plaintiffs are added to the lawsuit against Mr. Dean, according to 4WWL.

Feb. 17: Nola.com reports Mr. Dean submitted documents to the court claiming "dementia and severe cognitive impairment."