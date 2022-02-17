New Orleans nursing home owner claims dementia amid lawsuits

Lawyers representing a New Orleans nursing home owner submitted documents claiming he is experiencing "dementia and severe cognitive impairment" as he faces more than a dozen lawsuits, nola.com reported Feb. 17.

Lawyers for Bob Dean, 68, submitted letters from a hematologist and neurologist while also seeking a protective order to keep him from sitting for a deposition. The documents claim Mr. Dean is “not only unfit to travel, but due to his current health condition, is unable to testify,” according to nola.com.

The Louisiana Department of Health revoked Bob Dean's seven nursing home licenses and terminated Medicaid provider agreements last Sept. 7 after he evacuated more than 800 residents to a warehouse, where at least four died.

Mr. Dean has since attempted to appeal the state's decision and dismiss the dozen lawsuits against him.