7 Louisiana nursing homes will remain closed for at least a year: 4 things to know

Seven Louisiana nursing homes are to remain closed for at least a year as the owner seeks to appeal the state's decision to revoke his licenses following a Hurricane Ida evacuation, The Advocate reported Nov. 3.

Bob Dean appealed the state's decision to revoke his nursing home licenses and terminate his Medicaid provider agreements on Oct. 5. John McLindon, Dean's attorney, said he expects the information gathering process will take 12 months.

Four things to know:

1. Dean faces nearly a dozen lawsuits in wake of the evacuations.

2. Jay O’Brien, an attorney representing the Louisiana Department of Health, said he also expects a year to 18 months of evidence-gathering.

3. More than 800 workers across the seven facilities were laid off Oct. 28, with the number since increasing to nearly 1,000.

4. At least 38 residents of Dean’s nursing homes who were evacuated to the warehouse for Hurricane Ida have since died, with only five of those deaths classified as "storm-related" by coroners.