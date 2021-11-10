8 recent donations to healthcare organizations

- Small
Several gifts have been made to healthcare organizations the last couple of weeks to support capital projects and hospital improvements.
Eight recent donations to healthcare organizations:
1. Swedish to launch cancer research center with $20M gift from Microsoft co-founder
Seattle-based healthcare provider Swedish announced a $20 million personal bequest from the late Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, to support the establishment of the Paul G. Allen Research Center at Swedish Cancer Institute, according to a Nov. 9 press release.
2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names new hospital after donor
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a large donation from Stanley Middleman and his family, leading the hospital to name its second inpatient hospital the Middleman Family Pavilion.
3. RWJBarnabas Health hospital receives $5M gift
Toms River, N.J.-based Community Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health hospital, received a $5 million donation from a local philanthropist, the largest individual gift in the hospital's history.
4. Florida hospital gets $8.5M gift
Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital received its third gift from Michelle and Michael Hagerty — philanthropists and Boca Raton residents — toward its $250 million Keeping the Promise campaign.
5. Northwell to rename 20-acre hospital campus after record-breaking donation
South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., part of the Northwell Health network, will rename its 20-acre campus to honor the donors of a record-breaking gift.
6. MedStar hospital gets $50M gift, plans to rename pavilion after donor
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift to support a new medical-surgical pavilion under construction, the Washington, D.C.-based hospital said Nov. 1.
7. Atrium Health receives $30M donation in honor of late patient, renames new rehab center
Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received a $30 million gift in honor of the late David Conlan, a patient who benefited from the hospital's rehabilitative medicine.
8. Providence St. Vincent renames pavilion after donors who gifted $100M
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center is renaming one of its pavilions after Phil and Penny Knight, who have gifted more than $100 million to the Portland, Ore., hospital.