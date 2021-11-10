8 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several gifts have been made to healthcare organizations the last couple of weeks to support capital projects and hospital improvements.

Eight recent donations to healthcare organizations:

1. Swedish to launch cancer research center with $20M gift from Microsoft co-founder

Seattle-based healthcare provider Swedish announced a $20 million personal bequest from the late Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, to support the establishment of the Paul G. Allen Research Center at Swedish Cancer Institute, according to a Nov. 9 press release.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names new hospital after donor

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia received a large donation from Stanley Middleman and his family, leading the hospital to name its second inpatient hospital the Middleman Family Pavilion.

3. RWJBarnabas Health hospital receives $5M gift

Toms River, N.J.-based Community Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health hospital, received a $5 million donation from a local philanthropist, the largest individual gift in the hospital's history.

4. Florida hospital gets $8.5M gift

Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital received its third gift from Michelle and Michael Hagerty — philanthropists and Boca Raton residents — toward its $250 million Keeping the Promise campaign.

5. Northwell to rename 20-acre hospital campus after record-breaking donation

South Shore University Hospital in Bayshore, N.Y., part of the Northwell Health network, will rename its 20-acre campus to honor the donors of a record-breaking gift.

6. MedStar hospital gets $50M gift, plans to rename pavilion after donor

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift to support a new medical-surgical pavilion under construction, the Washington, D.C.-based hospital said Nov. 1.

7. Atrium Health receives $30M donation in honor of late patient, renames new rehab center

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received a $30 million gift in honor of the late David Conlan, a patient who benefited from the hospital's rehabilitative medicine.

8. Providence St. Vincent renames pavilion after donors who gifted $100M

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center is renaming one of its pavilions after Phil and Penny Knight, who have gifted more than $100 million to the Portland, Ore., hospital.