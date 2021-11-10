Swedish to launch cancer research center with $20M gift from Microsoft co-founder

Seattle-based healthcare provider Swedish announced a $20 million personal bequest from the late Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, to support the establishment of the Paul G. Allen Research Center at Swedish Cancer Institute, according to a Nov. 9 press release.

The gift was made shortly after Mr. Allen's death in 2018.

"Philanthropy allows us to make transformational advancements in patient care," said Swedish CEO R. Guy Hudson, MD. "As a physician and a surgeon, the trust we have with our patients is the most important thing. For Mr. Allen to put his trust in us for his care means a lot to our organization, and now with this gift, we will be able to serve and honor his legacy by helping not only those in the Puget Sound region but all cancer patients and communities everywhere."

Through the center, researchers will launch care centered around three pillars:

1. Initiative for Molecular and Genomic Evaluation of Cancer

2. Center for Immuno-oncology

3. Initiative for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection