6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Six donations have been made to healthcare organizations in the last few weeks to improve care and education, establish centers, and beautify campuses, Becker's reported.

1. Cedars-Sinai receives $100M gift for children's health

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai will advance its children's healthcare through a $100 million donation from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation, the largest lifetime donation in the system's history.

2. Michigan Medicine gets $30M gift to create prostate cancer center

Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor received a $30 million gift that will establish a prostate cancer center.

3. Atrium Health receives $25M gift for new medical school campus

The Howard R. Levine Foundation donated $25 million to Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Foundation, which will go toward the new Wake Forest University School of Medicine Charlotte coming in 2024.

4. $25M gift to Brown U to accelerate cancer research at renamed center

Providence, R.I.-based Brown University received a $25 million gift from Pablo Legorreta, founder and CEO of Royalty Pharma, and his wife, Almudena, to transform the university's recently launched cancer care center, the university said Dec. 9.

5. Local Wisconsin artist donates sculptures to Aurora Medical Center

A local artist in Marinette, Wis., donated five sculptures to the Aurora Medical Center-Bay Area to honor the contributions of a former hospital executive and his late wife, The Eagle Herald reported Nov. 28.

6. Bezos family gifts $166M to NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City received a $166 million donation from the Bezos family to address social determinants of health and improve health equity in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.