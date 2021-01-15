Wisconsin pharmacist accused of purposely ruining COVID-19 vaccines will have license suspended

The Wisconsin pharmacist accused of purposely destroying 570 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine will have his pharmacy license suspended, pending the outcome of his criminal and disciplinary hearings, TMJ4, a Milkwaukee NBC-affiliate, reported.

Steven Brandenburg, the accused pharmacist, and the Wisconsin Pharmacy Examining Board agreed on his license suspension during a Jan. 13 meeting.

Mr. Brandenburg worked at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, Wis., when he removed Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials from refrigeration twice. He told investigators he believed the vaccine could harm patients or change their DNA.

He was arrested on charges of first-degree recklessly endangering society, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property. But Adam Gerol, Ozaukee County district attorney, said that if the vaccines were still viable, despite Mr. Brandenburg's attempts to destroy them, the highest charge he'd face would be attempted criminal damage to property, a misdemeanor.

Fifty-seven people received the vaccines after they were left out, but there is believed to be no harm, officials with Aurora Health Care, based in both Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., told TMJ4.

Mr. Brandenburg was released from county jail Jan. 4 on a signature bond. He has a status hearing scheduled for Jan. 19.

