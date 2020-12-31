Wisconsin hospital employee removed COVID-19 vaccine vials from refrigeration twice

An employee who has been fired from Grafton, Wis.-based Aurora Medical Center admitted to purposefully removing 57 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine vials out of refrigeration twice. The vials contained about 570 doses.

Jeff Bahr, MD, chief medical group officer for Advocate Aurora Health, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee, provided the update during a Dec. 31 media briefing.

After multiple interviews, the employee admitted to removing the vials from refrigeration on the evenings of Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. Previously, hospital officials believed the vials were only removed during the early morning of Dec. 26. Given the vaccine's 12-hour room temperature viability period, 57 team members later received the vaccine Dec. 26. However, after learning the vials were also removed Dec. 24, the vaccinations administered were rendered less effective or ineffective, Dr. Bahr said.

"The recipients of those vaccines have been notified," he said. "At this time, there is no evidence the vaccinations pose any harm to those who received them, other than being potentially less effective or ineffective."

"We are confident these are the only 57 vials impacted," Dr. Bahr added.

The health system is now working with Moderna to determine a future vaccination strategy for the 57 employees, Dr. Bahr said.

Advocate was not able to determine the individual's motive. The Grafton Police Department and FBI are investigating.

