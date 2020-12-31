Spoiled COVID-19 vaccine doses at Wisconsin hospital 'intentionally' left out

An employee at Grafton, Wis.-based Aurora Medical Center has been fired after purposefully removing 57 COVID-19 vaccine vials containing more than 500 doses from refrigeration, CBS 58 reported Dec. 30.

The vaccines were left out overnight Dec. 26, and an earlier review of the incident assumed it was an accident. On Dec. 30, the employee "acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine," according to a news release obtained by CBS 58.

"We are more than disappointed that this individual's actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values," hospital officials said.

The Grafton Police Department is investigating the incident with the FDA and FBI, police officials said in a news release sent to CBS 58.

More articles on physicians:

Mindfulness program reduces healthcare workers burnout, stress

Canadian healthcare providers can now practice in Michigan

Patients give physicians who share same race or ethnicity higher ratings, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.