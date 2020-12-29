Wisconsin hospital discards hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines after improper storage

Grafton, Wis.-based Aurora Medical Center discarded 50 vials containing 500 doses of Moderna's vaccine after they were accidentally left out overnight Dec. 26, according to local CBS affiliate WDJT.

"Our internal review determined that as a result of unintended human error, the vials were not replaced in the refrigerator after being temporarily removed to access other items," Milwaukee-based Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement sent to local news outlets.

Some of the vaccine was administered to team members "within the approved 12-hour post-refrigeration window," though most had to be discarded, officials said. So far, 17,000 team members across the health system have been vaccinated.

A spokesperson from the state's health department said they're unaware of this happening anywhere else in Wisconsin, according to local ABC affiliate WISN.

More articles on pharmacy:

Biden to invoke Defense Production Act for COVID-19 vaccines, adviser says

Judge blocks Trump's 'most favored nation' drug pricing rule

Novavax launches phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.