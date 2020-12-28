Novavax launches phase 3 trial for COVID-19 vaccine

Novavax has started a phase 3 clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the U.S., the drugmaker said Dec. 28.

Novavax is the fifth drugmaker to enter phase 3 trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. Its vaccine uses more traditional technology than Pfizer and Moderna's and doesn't require ultra-cold storage, which makes it easier to distribute, according to The Hill.

The drugmaker is enrolling up to 30,000 people for the trial at 115 sites across the U.S. and Mexico. It's already begun late-stage trials in the U.K. and had to delay the U.S. trial because of manufacturing issues.

"Trial sites were selected in locations where transmission rates are currently high to accelerate the accumulation of positive cases that could show efficacy," Novavax said in a news release.

