US to share entire AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine supply with other nations

The U.S. will share its supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with other countries once the vaccine is approved for emergency use by the FDA, according to an April 26 White House media conference.

The country has stockpiled about 60 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, but it has not administered any of them, as the vaccine has not yet been cleared by the FDA. Those doses will soon be available for export, as the U.S. believes it has enough doses manufactured by different drugmakers to vaccinate its population.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that doses would not be shipped for at least a couple weeks, saying "right now we have zero doses available of AstraZeneca." She said about 10 million doses could be sent "in the coming weeks" if the vaccine passes its FDA safety review, and about 50 million more doses are in production.

The move significantly builds upon the White House's March 18 announcement that it will ship 2.5 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada.

