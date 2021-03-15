Roche to buy COVID-19 test maker for $1.8B

Roche is increasing its presence in the diagnostics sector by acquiring GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8 billion, the Swiss drugmaker announced March 15.

Carlsbad, Calif.-based GenMark produces molecular tests that can identify the presence of several different pathogens, including those that cause COVID-19, from a single sample.

Roche will pay $24.05 per share in an all-cash transaction. The deal is expected to close in 2021's second quarter.

