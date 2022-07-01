Ripples from Roe v. Wade decision: 5 updates on access to emergency contraceptives, abortion pills

A week after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the constitutional right to abortion, pharmacy chains limited purchases to emergency contraceptives and companies selling abortion pills noted a surge in demand.

Here are five recent updates:

1. CVS and Rite Aid narrowed Plan B purchases to three per person June 27. Plan B, also known as the morning-after pill, is an emergency contraceptive that works to prevent ovulation.

2. Amazon also limited Plan B purchases to three per customer, CNBC reported June 28.

3. Missouri health system Saint Luke's momentarily stopped offering emergency contraceptives for about a day before reversing its decision. Saint Luke's spokesperson Laurel Gifford told Becker's the "ambiguity" of Missouri's ban on abortions "continues to cause grave concern and will require careful monitoring."

4. Online healthcare companies that sell emergency contraception products boosted advertising in the days after the Supreme Court's ruling to highlight mail-order options, The Wall Street Journal reported June 29.

5. Businesses that sell medication abortion — which is an FDA-approved, two-step regimen that's intended to terminate a pregnancy in the first 10 weeks — reported demand surges. One company reported orders more than doubling, and another told Becker's the daily average number of orders increased to 260 when it was previously about 20 to 25 a day.