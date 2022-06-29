Missouri health system reverses decision to stop offering emergency contraceptives

Saint Luke's Health System in Kansas City, Mo., stopped providing emergency contraceptives for about a day before offering them again June 29, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The day before, the health system decided to not dole out emergency contraceptives, known by the brand name Plan B, after Missouri banned abortions, the Kansas City Star reported June 29.

When Becker's asked for confirmation, Saint Luke's spokesperson Laurel Gifford said the health system, which has more than a dozen locations in Missouri and Kansas, is offering the product again, but the company is following any developments to the state's ban.

"The ambiguity of the law, and the uncertainty even among state officials about what this law prohibits, continues to cause grave concern and will require careful monitoring," Ms. Gifford told Becker's. "This is especially true because the penalty for violation of the statute includes the criminal prosecution of health care providers whose sole focus is to provide medically necessary care for their patients."

Hours after the Supreme Court reversed the constitutional right to an abortion June 24, Missouri was the first state to ban the practice. As of June 29, Missouri prohibits abortions regardless of rape or incest, and the procedure is legal in Kansas.

The state does not currently outlaw emergency contraceptives.